News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs

There are 1 comment on the Boston.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs.

President Donald Trump managed to avoid questions about hot-button issues facing the White House - such as the future of national security adviser Michael Flynn and the North Korean missile launch - in a news conference Monday where selected reporters asked non-challenging questions and other, shouted-out inquiries were ignored. Trump appeared before the White House press corps after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
President Trump is doing just fine by we of "Interior America" who voted for him. And our enemy remains the same as was during the election campaign: the powerful news media Democrats of the east and west coast's "Establishments." And we resent the Enemy-Media creating a carnival over insubstantial issues, including giving excessive press coverage to weird Hollywood "leftists" who don't represent anything but their own careers. But I guess that's all the "Coast" people have.
Chicago, IL

