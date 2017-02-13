There are on the Boston.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs. In it, Boston.com reports that:

President Donald Trump managed to avoid questions about hot-button issues facing the White House - such as the future of national security adviser Michael Flynn and the North Korean missile launch - in a news conference Monday where selected reporters asked non-challenging questions and other, shouted-out inquiries were ignored. Trump appeared before the White House press corps after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

