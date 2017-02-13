News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs
There are 1 comment on the Boston.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking softballs. In it, Boston.com reports that:
President Donald Trump managed to avoid questions about hot-button issues facing the White House - such as the future of national security adviser Michael Flynn and the North Korean missile launch - in a news conference Monday where selected reporters asked non-challenging questions and other, shouted-out inquiries were ignored. Trump appeared before the White House press corps after meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Boston.com.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
President Trump is doing just fine by we of "Interior America" who voted for him. And our enemy remains the same as was during the election campaign: the powerful news media Democrats of the east and west coast's "Establishments." And we resent the Enemy-Media creating a carnival over insubstantial issues, including giving excessive press coverage to weird Hollywood "leftists" who don't represent anything but their own careers. But I guess that's all the "Coast" people have.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|48 min
|Ms Sassy
|11
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Shocking Washington Post article labels Warren ...
|10 hr
|okimar
|2
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|19 hr
|Coultergeist
|117
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|HotnPhx
|1,099
|Angry voters flood town halls of GOP lawmakers
|Sun
|WEDONTKNOW
|2
|Trump to 'look into' reports Flynn discussed U....
|Sat
|USA Today
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC