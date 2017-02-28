News 25 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Four dead from massive storm lashing California
A Pacific storm system over southern California - one of the most powerful to hit the area in years - that has generated high water, fallen trees, mudslides and sinkholes and is blamed for at least four deaths showed no signs of easing Saturday. The National Weather Service said much of the state was under flood watches and flood warnings in effect from what it called a "very active, anomalously wet pattern."
