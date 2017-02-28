News 25 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Four dead f...

News 25 mins ago 2:25 p.m.Four dead from massive storm lashing California

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A Pacific storm system over southern California - one of the most powerful to hit the area in years - that has generated high water, fallen trees, mudslides and sinkholes and is blamed for at least four deaths showed no signs of easing Saturday. The National Weather Service said much of the state was under flood watches and flood warnings in effect from what it called a "very active, anomalously wet pattern."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) 9 hr Diane Castro 35
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... 19 hr USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 20 hr chuckles 1,105
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... Sat USA Today 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News washington_post_staff Fri USA Today 1
News Trump Family's Lifestyle Will Cost US Taxpayers... Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC