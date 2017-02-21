New York Times to air TV ad during Os...

New York Times to air TV ad during Oscars for new 'Truth' campaign

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 23 The New York Times Co will air its first TV ad in seven years on Sunday's broadcast of the Academy Awards on ABC, as the 166-year old newspaper looks to highlight independent journalism amid U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media as "fake news." The Oscars are among the pricier ad buys on television, with 30-second commercials going for between $1.9 and $2 million, according to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... 16 hr USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 21 hr chuckles 1,107
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Thu PoliciaFederal 18
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
News The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve und... Feb 21 astron 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC