New York Times to air TV ad during Oscars for new 'Truth' campaign

Feb 23 The New York Times Co will air its first TV ad in seven years on Sunday's broadcast of the Academy Awards on ABC, as the 166-year old newspaper looks to highlight independent journalism amid U.S. President Donald Trump's attacks on the media as "fake news." The Oscars are among the pricier ad buys on television, with 30-second commercials going for between $1.9 and $2 million, according to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.