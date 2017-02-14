New York Times: Reporter's Melania Trump dig 'inappropriate'
First Lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe take a tour on Yamato Island at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. First Lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe take a tour on Yamato Island at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|2 min
|USA Today
|5
|NYT Reporter Apologizes for Spreading Melania T...
|19 min
|USA Today
|1
|House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, n...
|25 min
|USA Today
|1
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|46 min
|USA Today
|1
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|13 hr
|Trump your President
|29
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Okie
|1,100
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC