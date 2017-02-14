New York man found guilty of kidnapping and killing Etan Patz, 6, in 1979
Pedro Hernandez, a former stock clerk in a bodega who confessed to luring the 6-year-old Etan Patz into the store's basement and attacking him in 1979, in court in New York, Nov. 15, 2012. Hernandez was found guilty on Feb. 14, 2017, of murder and kidnapping, a long-awaited step toward solving the nearly 40-year mystery that bedeviled investigators and forever changed the way parents watched over their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|5 hr
|siloviki
|8
|NYT Reporter Apologizes for Spreading Melania T...
|16 hr
|hal
|2
|House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, n...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|29
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Okie
|1,100
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC