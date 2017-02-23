New York landlord 'went nuts,' allege...

New York landlord 'went nuts,' allegedly stabbed tenant to death over unpaid rent

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

Police say a New York City landlord stabbed one of his tenants to death following an apparent dispute over unpaid rent. According to sources at the New York Daily News , the stabbing occurred just days after the latest court appearance by the tenant in an ongoing eviction case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ... 10 hr USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 15 hr chuckles 1,107
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Thu PoliciaFederal 18
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Feb 22 Dead Mothers Club 118
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
News The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve und... Feb 21 astron 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC