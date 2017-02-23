New York landlord 'went nuts,' allegedly stabbed tenant to death over unpaid rent
Police say a New York City landlord stabbed one of his tenants to death following an apparent dispute over unpaid rent. According to sources at the New York Daily News , the stabbing occurred just days after the latest court appearance by the tenant in an ongoing eviction case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ...
|10 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|chuckles
|1,107
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Thu
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve und...
|Feb 21
|astron
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC