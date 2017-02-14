New era for consumer protection as Republicans take helm of watchdog agency
Consumer groups are bracing for a more pro-industry approach to safety, fearful that strides made in the name of product safety will be rolled back, as Republicans take the helm of the nation's key consumer safety agency. The Trump Administration last week elevated Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican appointed to the commission in 2013, to the post of acting chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|35 min
|siloviki
|8
|NYT Reporter Apologizes for Spreading Melania T...
|11 hr
|hal
|2
|House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, n...
|23 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|How the U.S. can take control in the South Chin...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|29
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|Okie
|1,100
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC