New era for consumer protection as Republicans take helm of watchdog agency

12 hrs ago

Consumer groups are bracing for a more pro-industry approach to safety, fearful that strides made in the name of product safety will be rolled back, as Republicans take the helm of the nation's key consumer safety agency. The Trump Administration last week elevated Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican appointed to the commission in 2013, to the post of acting chairman.

Chicago, IL

