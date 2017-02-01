new DC fire officials: Fatal blaze intentionally set

Fire officials say a fatal fire at a northeast Washington home last week was intentionally set, but may not be arson. The Washington Post reports that firefighters found the body of 66-year-old Awlachew Ayele after extinguishing an early morning blaze on Jan. 26. Doug Buchanan, a D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department spokesman, says the fire has been ruled incendiary.

