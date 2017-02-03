Michael Wolff Blasts CNN, Media for - Self-Righteously...

Columnist also called CNN's "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter a "ridiculous figure' and compares NYT front page to 1938 Germany Veteran media observer Michael Wolff joined Brian Stelter's "Reliable Sources" on CNN Sunday morning and went directly at the host and his weekly media criticism show, calling Stelter a "sort of quite a ridiculous figure" and saying his show is counterproductive and serves the narrow interests of the media. Wolff also found the time to compare the front page of the New York Times to 1938 Germany.

