Media fact-checking more aggressive under Trump

16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

These days of alternative facts, phantom terrorist attacks and fake news are changing the way news organizations do their jobs. Media outlets are more aggressively fact-checking political statements - a function often pushed into the background when campaigns end - finding innovative new formats and seeing keen interest among consumers.

