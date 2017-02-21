McClatchy joins Google, YouTube with ...

McClatchy joins Google, YouTube with video lab in renovated Sacramento train station

McClatchy executives and public officials Wednesday toured space in the city's renovated train depot that will house a video test lab being opened by McClatchy in a partnership with YouTube and Google. Corey Ford, the managing partner of Matter, takes a photo during the unveiling of McClatchy's new venture, Video Lab West, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at the historic train depot in Sacramento, Calif.

