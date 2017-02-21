Man Arrested in Minneapolis Police Sh...

Man Arrested in Minneapolis Police Shooting Incident

55 min ago

A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested following an incident that culminated in a Minneapolis police officer discharging his weapon. The Star Tribune reports that no one was hurt Friday when the officer fired a shot or shots at a vehicle driven by the man that police say sped toward officers during a traffic stop in the East Phillips neighborhood.

Chicago, IL

