Man accused of murder texted wrong number

A Washington man's alleged plan to hire a killer to murder his wife went awry this week after he text messaged the wrong phone number - and ended up sending the message to a former boss. According to the Seattle Times, the man from Monroe, Washington was attempting to contact a person named "Shayne" that would kill his wife in exchange for half of a $1 million life insurance policy.

