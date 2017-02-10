Man accused of murder texted wrong number
A Washington man's alleged plan to hire a killer to murder his wife went awry this week after he text messaged the wrong phone number - and ended up sending the message to a former boss. According to the Seattle Times, the man from Monroe, Washington was attempting to contact a person named "Shayne" that would kill his wife in exchange for half of a $1 million life insurance policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angry voters flood town halls of GOP lawmakers
|5 min
|WEDONTKNOW
|2
|Trump to 'look into' reports Flynn discussed U....
|3 hr
|Truffle7565
|3
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing
|22 hr
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Wall Street Journal Staffers Grumbling About Th...
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Feb 9
|spytheweb
|2
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC