Lawyer for Minnesota players says lawsuits being discussed

In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Minnesota wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky, flanked by quarterback Mitch Leidner, obscured behind Wolitarsky, and tight end Duke Anyanwu gestures as he stands in front of other team members while talking to reporters in the Nagurski Football Complex in Minneapolis. The University of Minnesota panel that heard the case of alleged involvement by 10 football players in a sexual assault on campus has upheld recommended punishment for five of them and overturned or reduced discipline for the other half.

