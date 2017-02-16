Lawyer: Client subpoenaed in Fox federal securities inquiry

Federal prosecutors recently subpoenaed a former Fox News employee to testify before a grand jury investigating how 21st Century Fox Inc. handled a sexual harassment scandal, according to her lawyer. Attorney Judd Burstein disclosed the subpoena Wednesday at a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros, saying it had come from a unit at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan that handles securities law violations.

