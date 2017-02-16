Lawyer: Client subpoenaed in Fox fede...

Lawyer: Client subpoenaed in Fox federal securities inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Federal prosecutors recently subpoenaed a former Fox News employee to testify before a grand jury investigating how 21st Century Fox Inc. handled a sexual harassment scandal, according to her lawyer. Attorney Judd Burstein disclosed the subpoena Wednesday at a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros, saying it had come from a unit at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan that handles securities law violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... 7 hr ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... 7 hr ardith 2
News Hill Republicans eager to talk policy. But Trum... 9 hr USA Today 1
News Flynn could face charges for lying to FBI on Ru... 9 hr USA Today 1
News Women hit the beaches in 'Islamic dress' on Fre... 12 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t... 17 hr LOCK HIM UP 1
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 18 hr PUTINs POODLE 10
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,468 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC