Lawyer: Client subpoenaed in Fox federal securities inquiry
Federal prosecutors recently subpoenaed a former Fox News employee to testify before a grand jury investigating how 21st Century Fox Inc. handled a sexual harassment scandal, according to her lawyer. Attorney Judd Burstein disclosed the subpoena Wednesday at a court hearing in a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros, saying it had come from a unit at the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan that handles securities law violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|7 hr
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|7 hr
|ardith
|2
|Hill Republicans eager to talk policy. But Trum...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Flynn could face charges for lying to FBI on Ru...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Women hit the beaches in 'Islamic dress' on Fre...
|12 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t...
|17 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|1
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|18 hr
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC