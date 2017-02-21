Lawmaker: 'I got confirmation' my Russia-Ukraine plan was...

The Ukrainian lawmaker who met with President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and businessman Felix Sater in New York last month to discuss a controversial peace plan for Ukraine "got confirmation" from Sater that his plan was delivered to the White House, he told Business Insider. Andrey Artemenko, a member of Ukrainian parliament and former member of the country's far-right Radical Party, said he met with Cohen and Sater at the Loews Regency New York on January 27 to discuss Artemenko's proposal for solving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

