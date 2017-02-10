Kremlin denies Flynn discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador
The Kremlin has denied reports that Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, discussed sanctions on Russia in recent discussions with Russia's ambassador to Washington. When asked about a Washington Post report that Flynn and Sergey Kislyak discussed US sanctions on Russia -- and that these discussions may have influenced President Vladimir Putin's decision not to retaliate to the sanctions -- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "the information is incorrect."
