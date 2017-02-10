Kremlin denies Flynn discussed sancti...

Kremlin denies Flynn discussed sanctions with Russian ambassador

Read more: KMIZ

The Kremlin has denied reports that Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, discussed sanctions on Russia in recent discussions with Russia's ambassador to Washington. When asked about a Washington Post report that Flynn and Sergey Kislyak discussed US sanctions on Russia -- and that these discussions may have influenced President Vladimir Putin's decision not to retaliate to the sanctions -- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "the information is incorrect."

