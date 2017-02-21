Justice Ginsburg praises media and th...

Justice Ginsburg praises media and the role of free press

12 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is praising the media at a time when the Trump administration has accused reporters of being dishonest and delivering "fake news." Ginsburg told the BBC's "Newsnight" program in an interview Thursday that she reads The Washington Post and The New York Times every day, and that "reporters are trying to tell the public the truth."

