Justice Ginsburg praises media and the role of free press
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is praising the media at a time when the Trump administration has accused reporters of being dishonest and delivering "fake news." Ginsburg told the BBC's "Newsnight" program in an interview Thursday that she reads The Washington Post and The New York Times every day, and that "reporters are trying to tell the public the truth."
