Judge rules cleanups of Seattle homel...

Judge rules cleanups of Seattle homeless camps can continue

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A federal judge has decided not to impose restrictions on how Seattle and the state of Washington conduct cleanups of unauthorized homeless camps. The Seattle Times reports two homeless people filed a lawsuit last month seeking a court order to halt the cleanups until officials implemented different procedures for conducting them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hill Republicans eager to talk policy. But Trum... 36 min USA Today 1
News Flynn could face charges for lying to FBI on Ru... 58 min USA Today 1
News Women hit the beaches in 'Islamic dress' on Fre... 3 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t... 9 hr LOCK HIM UP 1
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 10 hr PUTINs POODLE 10
News NYT Reporter Apologizes for Spreading Melania T... Wed hal 2
News House Intel Committee will investigate leaks, n... Tue Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC