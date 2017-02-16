Jason Momoa: I've 'never seen anythin...

Jason Momoa: I've 'never seen anything like' Aquaman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

Jason Momoa says he's "never seen anything like" 'Aquaman', because it puts a "really cool spin" on the comic book character. The 37-year-old actor is set to star as the titular superhero in the upcoming DC Comics standalone movie, and has said the script offers a "really cool spin" on the popular comic book character.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... 4 hr ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... 4 hr ardith 2
News Hill Republicans eager to talk policy. But Trum... 5 hr USA Today 1
News Flynn could face charges for lying to FBI on Ru... 6 hr USA Today 1
News Women hit the beaches in 'Islamic dress' on Fre... 8 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News The Latest: Times reports calls between Trump t... 14 hr LOCK HIM UP 1
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 15 hr PUTINs POODLE 10
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC