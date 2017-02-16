It sure did take a lot for Milo Yiannopoulis to finally lose his book deal

On Tuesday it was announced that full-o-hate Breitbart editor, consummate internet troll and hero of the "alt-right", Milo Yiannopoulos, had lost his book contract from Simon & Schuster for his memoir, Dangerous. This comes quite a long time after another author in the Simon & Schuster stable, Roxane Gay, pulled her own book, How to be Heard , in protest against his deal.

