Indiana 7th grader becomes crossword puzzle creator
Here's a puzzle for you: What's the 12-letter name of the Bloomington seventh-grader who just became the youngest crossword constructor in New York Times history? The answer: Daniel Larsen, a student at Jackson Creek Middle School. At 13 years and 4 months old, he breaks the record previously held by Arthur Bennett, who earned the title of youngest crossword constructor in 1969 at 13 years and 10 months of age.
