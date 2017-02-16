Indiana 7th grader becomes crossword ...

Indiana 7th grader becomes crossword puzzle creator

Read more: Daily Herald

Here's a puzzle for you: What's the 12-letter name of the Bloomington seventh-grader who just became the youngest crossword constructor in New York Times history? The answer: Daniel Larsen, a student at Jackson Creek Middle School. At 13 years and 4 months old, he breaks the record previously held by Arthur Bennett, who earned the title of youngest crossword constructor in 1969 at 13 years and 10 months of age.

Chicago, IL

