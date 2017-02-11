'I Am a Muslim Too': Russell Simmons ...

'I Am a Muslim Too': Russell Simmons Headlines Unity March

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC Dallas

In this Dec. 10, 2010 file photo, Russell Simmons attends a screening of "The Fighter" hosted by The Cinema Society in New York. Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons is feeling "zen" about a multifaith and multiethnic unity rally he's headlining Sunday - organized in response to the uncertainty and anxiety that was created by President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, NBC News reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) 46 min Diane Castro 35
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... 10 hr USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 11 hr chuckles 1,105
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... 16 hr USA Today 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Fri USA Today 1
News washington_post_staff Fri USA Today 1
News Trump Family's Lifestyle Will Cost US Taxpayers... Fri USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,987,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC