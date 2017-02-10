How 'Fifty Shades Darker' inches towa...

How 'Fifty Shades Darker' inches toward sex positivity

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

How 'Fifty Shades Darker' inches toward sex positivity The sequel makes small but significant improvements in its portrayal of sex. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kXeC5D Fifty Shades Darker , the sequel to BDSM romance Fifty Shades of Grey , may have its share of flaws , but the movie improves one aspect that was particularly fraught in its predecessor: the way it depicts sexuality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to 'look into' reports Flynn discussed U.... 3 hr USA Today 1
News Angry voters flood town halls of GOP lawmakers 6 hr USA Today 1
News The media are still in denial about President T... 6 hr USA Today 1
News Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing 12 hr Frogface Kate 5
News Wall Street Journal Staffers Grumbling About Th... Feb 9 USA Today 1
News Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre... Feb 9 spytheweb 2
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC