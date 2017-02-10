How 'Fifty Shades Darker' inches toward sex positivity The sequel makes small but significant improvements in its portrayal of sex. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kXeC5D Fifty Shades Darker , the sequel to BDSM romance Fifty Shades of Grey , may have its share of flaws , but the movie improves one aspect that was particularly fraught in its predecessor: the way it depicts sexuality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.