How 'Fifty Shades Darker' inches toward sex positivity
How 'Fifty Shades Darker' inches toward sex positivity The sequel makes small but significant improvements in its portrayal of sex. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kXeC5D Fifty Shades Darker , the sequel to BDSM romance Fifty Shades of Grey , may have its share of flaws , but the movie improves one aspect that was particularly fraught in its predecessor: the way it depicts sexuality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to 'look into' reports Flynn discussed U....
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Angry voters flood town halls of GOP lawmakers
|6 hr
|USA Today
|1
|The media are still in denial about President T...
|6 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing
|12 hr
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Wall Street Journal Staffers Grumbling About Th...
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
|Was Cuba behind the assassination of JFK? Secre...
|Feb 9
|spytheweb
|2
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC