Greg Berlanti's DC Comics Drama 'Blac...

Greg Berlanti's DC Comics Drama 'Black Lightning' Scores Pilot Order - at The CW

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The drama, written by Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, was developed at Fox with a big commitment following a multiple-network bidding war. DC Comics drama Black Lightning has moved from Fox to The CW with a formal pilot order, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 17 hr Okie 1,097
News Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing 23 hr Ronald 2
News 'He doesn't care about Australia' Feb 2 USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb 2 Isabel Lopez-Wiener 34
News The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,563,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC