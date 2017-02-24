Fox's Bret Baier Slams WH For Excluding Certain News Outlets From Press Briefing
As Cortney reported , media personalities and the White House Correspondents Associated blasted the White House for excluding some media outlets from Friday's press briefing. And now, Fox News' Bret Baier has spoken out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the time a president threatened to ...
|7 hr
|USA Today
|1
|State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Thu
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Okie
|1,106
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC