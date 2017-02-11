Fla. sex offender accused of planning to blow up Target stores
A registered sex offender in Florida allegedly planned to blow up several Target stores along the East Coast, including one in New York, to get better stock prices. Mark Barnett, 48, built at least 10 explosive devices and paid another man to place the bombs on shelves, according to a Department of Justice complaint obtained by the Orlando Sentinel .
