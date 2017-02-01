First Lady Melania Trump Hires Chief of Staff, Plans Move to DC in Summer
An aide to Melania Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the first lady will move to the White House starting at the beginning of the summer. "Mrs. Trump will be moving to D.C. and settling into the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and D.C. in the meantime," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the first lady told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFQD-AM Anchorage.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'He doesn't care about Australia'
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Isabel Lopez-Wiener
|34
|The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ...
|12 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|chuckles
|1,096
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|23 hr
|Jgs
|3
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Tony
|629
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|Tue
|PhD toker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC