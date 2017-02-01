First Lady Melania Trump Hires Chief of Staff, Plans Move to DC in Summer

An aide to Melania Trump on Wednesday confirmed that the first lady will move to the White House starting at the beginning of the summer. "Mrs. Trump will be moving to D.C. and settling into the White House at the end of the school year, splitting her time between New York and D.C. in the meantime," Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, senior adviser to the first lady told ABC News.

