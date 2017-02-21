'Explicit' live video of giraffe givi...

'Explicit' live video of giraffe giving birth was dropped from YouTube; it's back now

The owner of a New York zoo planning to live-stream a giraffe giving birth says the video feed was briefly removed from YouTube because "animal rights activists" labeled it sexually explicit. Animal Adventure Park started streaming video Wednesday of 15-year-old April in her enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, 130 miles northwest of New York City.

