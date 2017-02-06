Ex-Seattle port CEO speaks out after ...

Ex-Seattle port CEO speaks out after resignation

6 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

The ex-Port of Seattle chief executive said Monday he wants to "clear the record and his good name" in the first public comments he made since he resigned last week. Ted Fick, who was CEO for less than three years, denied allegations against him in a performance review released by the port Friday.

Chicago, IL

