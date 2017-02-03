Eleven arrested during protest agains...

Eleven arrested during protest against conservative comedian at NYU

Read more: Reuters

Eleven people have been arrested outside New York University during a heated protest against a conservative comedian who gave a speech at the school, police said on Friday. A group that organized the protest against Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes said he was known for using incendiary language, according to local media.

