Eleven arrested during protest against conservative comedian at NYU
Eleven people have been arrested outside New York University during a heated protest against a conservative comedian who gave a speech at the school, police said on Friday. A group that organized the protest against Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes said he was known for using incendiary language, according to local media.
