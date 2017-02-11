Effluent still flowing into Puget Sound after plant failure
King County is still dumping raw wastewater into Puget Sound after equipment at a wastewater treatment plant in Seattle failed earlier this month. The Seattle Times reports that King County spokesman Doug Williams says as much as 50 million gallons of untreated effluent a day is being dumped into the sound out of the damaged West Point Treatment Plant.
The Seattle Times
