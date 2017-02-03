Dragon Man's fire: After stunning tra...

Dragon Man's fire: After stunning tragedy, tough guy over Colorado gun empire has gotten tougher ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Mel Berstein, AKA Dragon Man, poses with a modern machine gun among machine guns from World War I and newer Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Dragon Land east of Colorado Springs. Before he became Dragon Man, Mel Bernstein was a boy, skinny and bespectacled, the easy target of bullies on the mean streets of Brooklyn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat Okie 1,097
News Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing Fri Ronald 2
News 'He doesn't care about Australia' Feb 2 USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Feb 2 Isabel Lopez-Wiener 34
News The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ... Feb 2 Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Feb 1 Jgs 3
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,509 • Total comments across all topics: 278,572,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC