Did White House exclusion of press violate First Amendment? Norman Siegel says suit should be filed

Lawyers and First Amendment advocates joined a New York congresswoman on Saturday in blasting President Donald Trump's exclusions of some news organizations from a White House press briefing the previous day. Democratic U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney held a news conference with the experts outside the headquarters of the New York Times, one of the news organizations banned from the press briefing, report Newsday , the New York Daily News , the Observer and the Associated Press .

