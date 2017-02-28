There are on the Reuters story from 11 hrs ago, titled Democrat member of Federal Election Commission to make early exit: NYT. In it, Reuters reports that:

A Democrat who sits on the U.S. Federal Election Commission is planning to resign before her term expires amid frustrations about partisan gridlock, the New York Times reported on Sunday. FEC Commissioner Ann Ravel told the Times in an interview she intended to submit her letter of resignation this week, a move that would open the door for President Donald Trump to make his own appointment to the panel.

