DC's 'Shazam' Movie Eyeing 'Annabelle 2' Director
Sandberg, the filmmaker behind the upcoming Annabelle 2 , is in talks to direct the New Line Cinema adaptation of the DC Comics character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Sandberg released his debut feature, Lights Out , last year, with the horror film earning more than $148 million on a $4.9 million budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|Mitch
|1,104
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|18 hr
|USA Today
|1
|washington_post_staff
|19 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Family's Lifestyle Will Cost US Taxpayers...
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Thu
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Thu
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC