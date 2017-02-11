DC's 'Shazam' Movie Eyeing 'Annabelle...

DC's 'Shazam' Movie Eyeing 'Annabelle 2' Director

Sandberg, the filmmaker behind the upcoming Annabelle 2 , is in talks to direct the New Line Cinema adaptation of the DC Comics character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Sandberg released his debut feature, Lights Out , last year, with the horror film earning more than $148 million on a $4.9 million budget.

