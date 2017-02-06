David Oyelowo on female directors and why #OscarsSoWhite isn't over "It would be naA ve and very shortsighted to think this is the end of the challenges." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kG47ns David Oyelowo, star of the film 'A United Kingdom,' plays a prince from Botswana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.