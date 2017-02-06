Criticized by Trump for blocking his immigration order, this...
The Seattle federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration is a Republican appointee who was confirmed to his judgeship in 2004 with no opposition. The judge, 69-year-old James Robart, issued a nationwide temporary restraining order Friday that blocked Trump's temporary ban on entry into the United States by refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations.
