Cost of Trump security has already exceed a year of Obama's
Security outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, in Manhattan, Jan. 18, 2017. The Department of Defense has regularly rented space for military aides carrying the "nuclear football" to stay when the president travels, and will be doing so at Trump Tower, a move that raises questions of money going directly to President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|20 hr
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|20 hr
|okimar
|1
|The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve und...
|21 hr
|astron
|2
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|22 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Seething With Trump Hatred, the Fashion Industr...
|22 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Feb 19
|Diane Castro
|35
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC