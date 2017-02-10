Convicted sex offender charged in OSU student's death

Melania the green goddess: First Lady shares her unexpected love of GARDENING on day-trip with Japanese PM's wife after coming under fire for skipping out on official White House tour yesterday BREAKING NEWS: Sex offender who was released from prison in November is charged with kidnapping and murdering Ohio State student - two days after her naked body was found near a public park Woman sues Popeyes 'after finding flesh-eating screwworms that ate her alive from the inside-out in her rice and beans' Woman dies after falling from an escalator inside the World Trade Center Oculus while reaching for her twin sister's hat 'He had complete commitment to drinking, drugs, womanizing and being generally offensive': Texas siblings write a scathing obituary for their 'evil' father 'who lived longer than he deserved' CBS anchor Josh Elliott announces he's been promoted and is leaving his show on-air ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.