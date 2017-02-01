Clinton will reflect on 2016 race in new book
The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for this fall and will be inspired by favourite quotations she has drawn upon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'He doesn't care about Australia'
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|Isabel Lopez-Wiener
|34
|The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ...
|12 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|chuckles
|1,096
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|23 hr
|Jgs
|3
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Tony
|629
|Bay Area Greenpeace activists charged with unfu...
|Tue
|PhD toker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC