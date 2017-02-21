Clicktivism and fitspiration among 30...

Clicktivism and fitspiration among 300 new words in online Oxford dictionary

Read more: Oxford Times

Fitspiration and clictivism are among 300 words that have been added to an online dictionary produced by Oxford University Press. Fitspiration describes a person or thing that serves as motivation for someone to sustain or improve health and fitness while clictivism refers to actions performed on the internet in support of a political or social cause, regarded as requiring little time or involvement, such as signing an online petition.

