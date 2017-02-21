Clicktivism and fitspiration among 300 new words in online Oxford dictionary

Fitspiration and clictivism are among 300 words that have been added to an online dictionary produced by Oxford University Press. Fitspiration describes a person or thing that serves as motivation for someone to sustain or improve health and fitness while clictivism refers to actions performed on the internet in support of a political or social cause, regarded as requiring little time or involvement, such as signing an online petition.

