Child welfare worker caseloads spike ...

Child welfare worker caseloads spike after deaths

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Caseloads for child welfare workers in New York City have risen since a 6-year-old was beaten to death in a squalid Harlem apartment last fall. According to the Daily News of New York, the average caseload was 9.2 per worker, below the target of 12. But after Zymere Perkins' death it rose to more than 13.8. That's suspected child abuse and neglect calls have increased to the Administration for Children's Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Sun tomin cali 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Sun Diane Castro 35
News Trump family's elaborate lifestyle is a - logis... Sat USA Today 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,105
News Russia Denies Trump Aides Had Contact With Inte... Feb 18 USA Today 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News washington_post_staff Feb 17 USA Today 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,640 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC