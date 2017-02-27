Charges Dismissed Against 1 of 4 Charged in Protest Shooting
Charges have been dismissed against one of the four men accused in the 2015 shooting of Black Lives Matter protesters outside a Minneapolis police precinct. A judge late Monday ruled prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to support charges of felony riot and aiding an offender against Daniel Thomas Macey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Remembering the time a president threatened to ...
|Feb 25
|USA Today
|1
|State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ...
|Feb 24
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Okie
|1,106
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC