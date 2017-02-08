CBS' Charlie Rose to undergo heart surgery
In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Charlie Rose participates in the "CBS This Morning" panel at the CBS 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. The CBS News morning host said that he's undergoing heart surgery to replace a heart valve that was installed in 2005.
