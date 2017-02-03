Businesses ready to oppose Trump's policies but not Trump himself
More than 400 New York tech executives last week signed a letter opposing President Donald Trump's order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Goldman Sachs' CEO issued a strong statement condemning the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,097
|Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing
|Fri
|Ronald
|2
|'He doesn't care about Australia'
|Feb 2
|USA Today
|1
|Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08)
|Feb 2
|Isabel Lopez-Wiener
|34
|The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ...
|Feb 2
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|3
|Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump...
|Feb 1
|Jgs
|3
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC