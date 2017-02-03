British officials arrest 2 in hacking...

British officials arrest 2 in hacking of DC camera system

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Two people have been arrested in London in the hacking of storage devices that record data from police surveillance cameras in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reports the arrests were made following a search warrant served Jan. 19, the day before the presidential inauguration. Britain's National Crime Agency confirmed the arrests of a man and woman but didn't disclose their names.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr Okie 1,097
News Trump's constant chaos accomplishes nothing 9 hr Ronald 2
News 'He doesn't care about Australia' Thu USA Today 1
News Pat Battle - About Us News Story - WNBC | New York (Mar '08) Thu Isabel Lopez-Wiener 34
News The Pervert Party: Anthony Weiner Could Get 15 ... Thu Texxy the Selfie Cat 3
News Mexico, U.S. will partner with or without Trump... Wed Jgs 3
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC