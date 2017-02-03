British officials arrest 2 in hacking of DC camera system
Two people have been arrested in London in the hacking of storage devices that record data from police surveillance cameras in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post reports the arrests were made following a search warrant served Jan. 19, the day before the presidential inauguration. Britain's National Crime Agency confirmed the arrests of a man and woman but didn't disclose their names.
