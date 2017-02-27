AT&T-Time Warner deal may have easier path to approval
This Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, file photo shows the AT&T sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner may be getting an easier path to approval after the chief telecommunications regulator says it isn't likely to review the deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Publishing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Donald Trump wants to put on a show. ...
|23 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Sun
|USA Today
|1
|Remembering the time a president threatened to ...
|Feb 25
|USA Today
|1
|State Dept. memo - on dangers of leaks - leaks ...
|Feb 24
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Feb 23
|PoliciaFederal
|18
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Feb 23
|Okie
|1,106
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
Find what you want!
Search Publishing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC