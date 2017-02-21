An investigation into the former president of the 'poor man's...
A federal investigation into Lisa S. Coico, former president of City College, the flagship of the City University of New York , has expanded, the New York Times reported. Prosecutors are now investigating an additional money source - the City College Fund - to understand why the fund apparently paid Coico without university approval, according to the Times, which said the arrangement was not reported on tax returns.
