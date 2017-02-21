An investigation into the former pres...

An investigation into the former president of the 'poor man's...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A federal investigation into Lisa S. Coico, former president of City College, the flagship of the City University of New York , has expanded, the New York Times reported. Prosecutors are now investigating an additional money source - the City College Fund - to understand why the fund apparently paid Coico without university approval, according to the Times, which said the arrangement was not reported on tax returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Publishing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) 14 hr Dead Mothers Club 118
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Tue okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Tue okimar 1
News The Latest: CIA analyst says he can't serve und... Tue astron 2
News Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g... Tue USA Today 1
News Seething With Trump Hatred, the Fashion Industr... Tue USA Today 1
News Democrat member of Federal Election Commission ... Feb 19 tomin cali 1
See all Publishing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Publishing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC