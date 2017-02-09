Activision Blizzard answers 'Call of Duty' with big 4Q

Activision Blizzard Inc.'s fourth-quarter profit climbed 60 percent to $254 million as more people embraced a video game line-up that includes "Call of Duty, "Candy Crush," and "World of Warcraft" during the holiday season. On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said Thursday that it had net income of 33 cents.

